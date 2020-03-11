Shaheed Mamun Mahmud School post big win in school hockey





In the day's match, Tahmidur Rahman scored a brace in the 8th and 38th minutes while Minhaj Hossain, Sakib Hossain, Noor Hossain, Bondhon Roy and Zahid Hasan netted one goal each for Shaheed Mamun in the 3rd, 14th, 17th, 19th and 42nd minutes respectively.

On the other hand, Abu Bokkor struck twice for Shishu Niketon in the 33rd and 47th minutes.

Earlier in the day's first match, Police Line High School of Faridpur banked Govt. Jublee High School of Dinajpur by 4-0 goals held at the same venue.









In the day's proceeding, Mohammad Raihan, Rakib Babu, Mohammad Morsalin and Shamim Islam Tasin scored one goal each for the winning side in the 1st, 29th 39th and 58th minutes respectively. -BSS





Shaheed Mamun Mahmud School of Rajshahi registered an overwhelming 7-2 goals victory over Shishu Niketon of Rangpur in a final round match of the Bangabandhu Nationa School Hockey competition held on Tuesday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.In the day's match, Tahmidur Rahman scored a brace in the 8th and 38th minutes while Minhaj Hossain, Sakib Hossain, Noor Hossain, Bondhon Roy and Zahid Hasan netted one goal each for Shaheed Mamun in the 3rd, 14th, 17th, 19th and 42nd minutes respectively.On the other hand, Abu Bokkor struck twice for Shishu Niketon in the 33rd and 47th minutes.Earlier in the day's first match, Police Line High School of Faridpur banked Govt. Jublee High School of Dinajpur by 4-0 goals held at the same venue.In the day's proceeding, Mohammad Raihan, Rakib Babu, Mohammad Morsalin and Shamim Islam Tasin scored one goal each for the winning side in the 1st, 29th 39th and 58th minutes respectively. -BSS