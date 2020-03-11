Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:45 AM
latest
Home Sports

Shaheed Mamun Mahmud School post big win in school hockey

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Shaheed Mamun Mahmud School of Rajshahi registered an overwhelming 7-2 goals victory over Shishu Niketon of Rangpur in a final round match of the Bangabandhu Nationa School Hockey competition held on Tuesday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.
In the day's match, Tahmidur Rahman scored a brace in the 8th and 38th minutes while Minhaj Hossain, Sakib Hossain, Noor Hossain, Bondhon Roy and Zahid Hasan netted one goal each for Shaheed Mamun in the 3rd, 14th, 17th, 19th and 42nd minutes respectively.
On the other hand, Abu Bokkor struck twice for Shishu Niketon in the 33rd and 47th minutes.
Earlier in the day's first match, Police Line High School of Faridpur banked Govt. Jublee High School of Dinajpur by 4-0 goals held at the same venue.




In the day's proceeding, Mohammad Raihan, Rakib Babu, Mohammad Morsalin and Shamim Islam Tasin scored one goal each for the winning side in the 1st, 29th 39th and 58th minutes respectively.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus forces first Bundesliga game behind closed doors
Serie A, all sport in Italy halted because of coronavirus crisis
Sevilla against Roma put behind closed doors as La Liga consider options
Imperfect Liverpool offer Atletico hope
PSG under pressure against Dortmund to keep Mbappe, Neymar project on track
Ronaldinho lawyers push for footballer's release over fake passport scandal
O'Brien's last-ball six helps Ireland clinch super-over win
Shaheed Mamun Mahmud School post big win in school hockey


Latest News
Fahima's severed hand reattached to body after five hours of operation
Bangladesh eye series sweep against Zimbabwe
Coronavirus: Health Minister holds urgent meeting with ambassadors
La Liga behind closed doors for two weeks
No decision to close educational institutions taken yet
Govt asks Bangladeshis abroad to stay home
SCBA polls begin Wednesday
4 traders fined for selling masks at high price
44 held in Rajshahi
Manabzamin Editor, 31 others sued under Digital Security Act
Most Read News
'Joy Bangla' country's national slogan, HC declares
Inclusive development & spirited future generation remain key
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
Reason why Indian PM is welcomed in Mujib Year…
Saudi-returnee couple hospitalised
Concert of Manu Chao to be held tomorrow at BSA
Condition of 3 stable; 8 under isolation
Coronavirus can travel up to 4.5 metres: Study
Wills Little teacher's hand severed, 15 students injured
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft