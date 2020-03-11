Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:45 AM
BCB reveals detailed central contract list

Tamim, Mushfiq, Mahmudullah, Soumya in A+ category

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket Board publicised the revised list of centrally contracted players on Tuesday. Soumya Sarkar was unnamed by mistake in the contract that revealed on March 8, who has been kept in A+ category in the amended list.
BCB decided to sign separate contracts for red and white ball games this year. T20i skipper Mahmudullah Riyad was dropped from longer version game, who is also unconsidered for red-ball contract. Mahmudullah and Soumya are the A+ category players but only for shorter versions while ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal and Mr. Dependable Mushfiqur Rahim are the A+ category names for both red and white ball games.
Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque is the lone A-category player, who is not kept in the shorter versions list.
Liton Das and Mehidy Miraz are the two cricketers to bring under contract for shorter and longer versions, both of whom were kept in category-B for white and red balls equally while Nazmul Shanto stays at D-criteria in both formats.
Taijul Islam will pay B-grade salary for red-ball games D-grade salary for white ball games. Mohammad Mithun on the other hand, will get D-grade salary for Tests and C-grade salary for limited over cricket.
Nayeem Hasan Abu Jayed Rahi and Ebadot Hossain are signed as specialist Test players and all of them will get D-category remuneration. Mustafizur Rahman among limited over's game cricketers will get B-grade, Mohammad Saifuddin C-grade and Afif Hossain along with Naim Sheikh will be paid as per category-D.  
 Mashrafe Bin Mortaza requested the BCB to cut his name from the central contract while Shakib Al Hasan is now out of action for ICCs ban. So, those two senior cricketers were unnamed from the previous contracts. Besides, Imrul Kayes, Abu Haider Rony, Shadman Islam, Rubel Hossain and Syed Khaled Hasan were also being trimmed from central contract.
Shanto, Mithun, Ebadot, Afif and Naim were considered for the central contract for the first time.
Under previous contract, the A+ category players got BDT 4 lakh per month, A
category BDT 3 lakh per month, B category BDT 2 lakh per month while rookie
category BDT 1 lakh per month. The BCB added two new categories-C and D this year.  D category is equivalent to the rookie category of the preceding contract.


