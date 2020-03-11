

Over 2000 England fans to arrive in Sri Lanka to cheer for Joe Root's team

This was revealed by the Chris Millard, the Managing Director of the group.

Barmy Army is the original England supporters club and its members follow English cricket team in UK and overseas.

Speaking exclusively, Millard says, "we will be taking over around 500 (members). I think there will be 2/3K England fans there".

Joe Root- led England team is already in Sri Lanka and will play two Test matches at Galle (March 19-23) and Colombo (March 27-31).

Visiting fans will be allotted special seats in the stands.

The Barmy Army will be there to roar them on every step of the way. They were credited with helping Root's side over the line in South Africa and will be in Sri Lanka to provide the soundtrack to the upcoming Test series as well.

Interestingly, the Barmy Army group has been recognized by the home board (England and Wales Cricket Board).

Sri Lanka and the conditions in the Asian Subcontinent will provide some very different challenges for the tourists.

"We are following the advice of public health England and the government", he said about the fear of Corona virus.

The visiting captain is already on record saying the players would not shake hands with the hosts.















More than 500 members of Barmy Army will be in attendance for the forthcoming two Tests between Sri Lankan and visiting England teams.This was revealed by the Chris Millard, the Managing Director of the group.Barmy Army is the original England supporters club and its members follow English cricket team in UK and overseas.Speaking exclusively, Millard says, "we will be taking over around 500 (members). I think there will be 2/3K England fans there".Joe Root- led England team is already in Sri Lanka and will play two Test matches at Galle (March 19-23) and Colombo (March 27-31).Visiting fans will be allotted special seats in the stands.The Barmy Army will be there to roar them on every step of the way. They were credited with helping Root's side over the line in South Africa and will be in Sri Lanka to provide the soundtrack to the upcoming Test series as well.Interestingly, the Barmy Army group has been recognized by the home board (England and Wales Cricket Board).Sri Lanka and the conditions in the Asian Subcontinent will provide some very different challenges for the tourists."We are following the advice of public health England and the government", he said about the fear of Corona virus.The visiting captain is already on record saying the players would not shake hands with the hosts.