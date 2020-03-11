

Imrul Kayes ruled out from cricket for three weeks

He sustained the injury during a fielding session for the upcoming Dhaka Premier League (DPL), country's most covered domestic cricket tournament, in which he was set to play for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.

The DPL is set to begin from March 15 with the first three rounds to be held in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

"During a fielding session, I sustained an ankle injury. The doctors said I have to be rested for at least three weeks," Kayes said here on Tuesday.

Kayes put up a tremendous performance in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL). But still he missed the Pakistan series due to a hamstring injury.

When he is again set to comeback in national team with a strong performance in the DPL, the injury barred his way.

But Kayes is not upset by it, saying, "I have no control over the injury. I had a good preparation. However I hope I will come back strongly once I recover fully from the injury." -BSS

















