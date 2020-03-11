Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:44 AM
Bashundhara Kings, TC Sports engaging today

Bashundhara favourite, but anyone can do well: TC coach

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Sports Reporter

The skippers of Bashundhara Kings (left) and TC Sports Club (right) along with their coaches pose for the photo ahead of the group stage match of AFC Cup 2020 on Tuesday at the BFF House in Dhaka. photo: BFF

Bangladesh Premier League champion Bashundhara Kings is facing off the Maldives' Dhivehi Premier League 2018 champion TC Sports Club in the group stage of AFC Cup 2020 today (Wednesday) at 3:30pm at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Both the coaches and skippers of Bashundhara Kings and TC Sports Club appear before media on Tuesday ahead of the match and talked about their preparation and expectation regarding the match.
When asked about fear of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), TC Sports Club coach Mohamed Shazly says, "We are aware of the virus outbreak. But, right now our only attention is about doing well in the match tomorrow. We want to play the match well and after that we will have time to think about the virus."
According to the coach, the host is the favourite team in the group. He says, "We are going to face Bashundhara for the first time. I think it is better team than the others. Their boys may do well. But, we are well prepared to play against them."
"I believe that any of the four teams from the group is capable to qualify for the next stage. But, the Bashundhara boys got an advantage as they got a few better foreign recruits," says TC coach.
Bashundhara Kings coach �scar Bruz�n Barreras says, "We are a good team and want to win the match tomorrow. We got quite a good number of players. Although we are failing to get good results in the local league due to scorer problem, we are expecting to do well in the international match."
The other teams of the group are Chennai City Football Club and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club.
In the meantime, following many other countries, Bangladesh also postpone the remaining matches of the joint qualifier round of FIFA World Cup 2020 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 as a safety precaution on the eve of COVID-19 spreading.


