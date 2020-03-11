Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:44 AM
Tigers long for title, Zimbabwe to bag consolation win

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe's Tour of Bangladesh 2020
Bangladesh National Cricket team during a practice session. photo: BCB

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will lock the horns in the last of the two-match bilateral T20i series today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The match is scheduled to commence at 6:00pm (BST).
Hosts smashed guests by 48 runs in the starter of the T20 series on Monday after holding cent percent successes in lone Test followed by three-match ODI series. Tigers must be looking for keeping their dominance over Zimbabweans, while visiting side must be looking for at last a consolidating win during their month long Bangladesh tour.
All Bangladesh top-orders are on song across the formats against Zimbabwe. Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das stood 92-run's opening partnership for home team followed by Soumya Sarkar's fireworks gave hosts 200-run's total to defend on Monday. Since hosts are in comfort zone, they must try to experiment with their side bench today.
Newly appointed ODI skipper and the leading scorer for the country irrespective to the formats Tamim possibly will be rested. Naim Sheikh may pair with Liton in that case. Naim was seen to open for Bangladesh in recent time in T20i format before this series. But considering Liton's shine in ODI, Bangladesh think tank kept faith on left-right combination.
Spinner Nasum Ahmed probably will succeed Mahadi Hasan while either of Al-Amin Hossain and Hasan Mahmud has prospects to play in place of Shafiul Islam today.
Zimbabwe on the other hand, can bring in Ainsley Ndlovu and uncap Charlton Tshuma since their regular bowlers Donald Tiripano and Chris Mpofu were blunt with the ball throughout the trip. Besides, experienced Brendon Taylor also below average in terms of performances, who can be rested to spot in top order batsman Timycen Maruma.
Mirpur ground offers sporting wicket with carry and bounce for pacers and lot of runs for batters. Weather forecast shows no rain but little moisture with the game progress. So, toss winning side might prefer to bowl first considering dew factor at night.












