Tesco to return $6.6b to shareholders after sale of Thai, Malaysia assets





The UK's biggest retailer kicked off a review of its Asian businesses in December after receiving interest in the assets, signaling a further retreat from its once lofty global ambitions.

Tesco is five years into a UK-focused recovery plan launched by Chief Executive Dave Lewis after an accounting scandal capped a dramatic downturn in trading. In October Lewis declared Tesco's turnaround complete. He is stepping down in October and will be succeeded by Ken Murphy.

CP Group's $10 billion Tesco deal to test mettle of Thailand's new antitrust watchdog

Following completion of the Thailand/Malaysia disposal to the Thai group controlled by Dhanin Chearavanont, Tesco said on Monday it intends to return cash to shareholders via a special dividend with an associated share consolidation. The funds will also be used to top up Tesco's pension deficit.









Shares in Tesco were down 3per cent at 0815 GMT, outperforming the blue chip FTSE 100 index which was down 8.6per cent on coronavirus fears.

Citing sources, Reuters reported on Sunday that CP Group was the frontrunner to buy the assets.

"By selling its Asian business, Tesco will be able to further improve margins and revenue growth in its key business segments through better resource allocation," said Oshadhi Kumarasiri, equity analyst at LightStream Research, who writes on research platform Smartkarma.

Tesco said the deal is conditional on the approval of its shareholders and regulatory approvals in Thailand and Malaysia, which is expected during the second half of 2020. -Reuters LONDON, March 10: Britain's Tesco plans to return $6.6 billion to shareholders after agreeing to sell its supermarket businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to Charoen Pokphand Group for an enterprise value of $10.6 billion.The UK's biggest retailer kicked off a review of its Asian businesses in December after receiving interest in the assets, signaling a further retreat from its once lofty global ambitions.Tesco is five years into a UK-focused recovery plan launched by Chief Executive Dave Lewis after an accounting scandal capped a dramatic downturn in trading. In October Lewis declared Tesco's turnaround complete. He is stepping down in October and will be succeeded by Ken Murphy.CP Group's $10 billion Tesco deal to test mettle of Thailand's new antitrust watchdogFollowing completion of the Thailand/Malaysia disposal to the Thai group controlled by Dhanin Chearavanont, Tesco said on Monday it intends to return cash to shareholders via a special dividend with an associated share consolidation. The funds will also be used to top up Tesco's pension deficit.Shares in Tesco were down 3per cent at 0815 GMT, outperforming the blue chip FTSE 100 index which was down 8.6per cent on coronavirus fears.Citing sources, Reuters reported on Sunday that CP Group was the frontrunner to buy the assets."By selling its Asian business, Tesco will be able to further improve margins and revenue growth in its key business segments through better resource allocation," said Oshadhi Kumarasiri, equity analyst at LightStream Research, who writes on research platform Smartkarma.Tesco said the deal is conditional on the approval of its shareholders and regulatory approvals in Thailand and Malaysia, which is expected during the second half of 2020. -Reuters