Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:44 AM
European shares claw back some losses as oil prices gain

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

March 10: European shares on Tuesday recouped some of the brutal losses in the previous session, as higher oil prices and expectations of more stimulus measures eased anxiety around the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak.
The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1.6per cent by 0808 GMT, but was far from making up for the 7per cent slump on Monday that pushed the index into bear market territory - seen as a 20per cent drop from recent all-time highs.
Europe's oil subesctor .SXEP led the gains with a 3.6per cent rise as crude bounced 5per cent from the biggest one-day rout in nearly 30 years. [O/R]
Corporate newsflow helped, with German chipmaker Infineon Technologies (IFXGn.DE) rising 3.3per cent after US officials found no national security concerns with its proposed $10 billion takeover of US firm Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY.O).    -Reuters


