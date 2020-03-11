Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:44 AM
Qantas cuts int'l capacity as coronavirus bites

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020

SYDNEY, Mar 10: Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) will cut its international capacity by nearly 25per cent over the next six months and delay an order for Airbus (AIR.PA) A350 planes as part of sweeping changes in response to a coronavirus-led plunge in passenger demand.
The Australian airline also said on Tuesday it is cancelling plans for a A$150 million ($98.73 million) off-market share buyback to preserve cash.
Qantas' chief executive and chairman will take no salary for the rest of the current financial year, the management team will receive no bonuses and all staff are being encouraged to take paid or unpaid leave.
"We are using every lever we can to avoid redundancies," Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told reporters in Sydney. "We think we can do that into September with these cuts."
Airlines around the world are experiencing a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus, which an industry body last week estimated could lower passenger revenue by as much as $113 billion this year.
Qantas shares fell as much as 7.2per cent in early trade on Tuesday but rebounded to close 7.2per cent higher, compared with a 3.1per cent rise in the broader market .
"This is a significant but appropriate response," Jefferies analyst Anthony Moulder told clients of the action taken by management.
The airline said it could no longer provide guidance on the financial impact of the coronavirus, which at the time of its half-year results on Feb. 20 it had estimated could result in a A$100 million to A$150 million hit to underlying earnings before interest and tax this financial year.
The carrier is now grounding the equivalent of 38 planes, more than double the 18 it had announced last month.
Qantas' capacity reduction for the June quarter will rise to 17per cent, up from 4per cent at the time of its interim results. That includes plans to ground eight of its 12 A380 superjumbos, with two remaining flying and the other two in maintenance.    -Reuters


