Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:44 AM
latest
Home Business

US airlines expand waivers for changing tickets thru April

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

WASHINGTON, March 10: The largest US airlines are allowing passengers to rebook tickets through April 30 without paying fees to change flights citing uncertainty about traveling during the coronavirus outbreak.
Delta Airlines Inc (DAL.N) said Monday it would waive change fees for customers who had previously booked tickets and are scheduled to travel through April 30.
Delta and other major US airlines previously announced they would waive the change fees for people buying new tickets through March 31. Customers will still be responsible for any change in ticket prices when they rebook. United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) said later on Monday it would also waive change fees for people who had previously bought tickets.
American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) also plans to announce it will also waive the change fees through the end of April for people who previously bought tickets, a person briefed on the matter said. The expanded waivers come as major US airlines have reported a sharp drop off in travel demand and have cutback on flights, especially to Asia and Italy where the virus has hit hardest.
United said it was making the change due to "the high level of uncertainty regarding travel because of COVID-19."
It said passengers must rebook travel by the end of the year or 12 months from the issue date, whichever is earlier, and the new date must be within 12 months from the original ticket issue date.




Some US lawmakers have called on the Transportation Department to order the airlines to drop the change fees. US carrier Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) does not charge change fees.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tesco to return $6.6b to shareholders after sale of Thai, Malaysia assets
European shares claw back some losses as oil prices gain
Qantas cuts int'l capacity as coronavirus bites
US airlines expand waivers for changing tickets thru April
Norwegian Air halts flights to Italy because of coronavirus
China inflation slips but stays high on virus, food worries
Virus-induced supply chain to hit Pak industrial activity
Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Chairman Mohammad Ismail


Latest News
Fahima's severed hand reattached to body after five hours of operation
Bangladesh eye series sweep against Zimbabwe
Coronavirus: Health Minister holds urgent meeting with ambassadors
La Liga behind closed doors for two weeks
No decision to close educational institutions taken yet
Govt asks Bangladeshis abroad to stay home
SCBA polls begin Wednesday
4 traders fined for selling masks at high price
44 held in Rajshahi
Manabzamin Editor, 31 others sued under Digital Security Act
Most Read News
'Joy Bangla' country's national slogan, HC declares
Inclusive development & spirited future generation remain key
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
Reason why Indian PM is welcomed in Mujib Year…
Saudi-returnee couple hospitalised
Concert of Manu Chao to be held tomorrow at BSA
Condition of 3 stable; 8 under isolation
Coronavirus can travel up to 4.5 metres: Study
Wills Little teacher's hand severed, 15 students injured
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft