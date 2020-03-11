China inflation slips but stays high on virus, food worries





Analysts said the figure would likely remain elevated for some time as measures put in place around the country to contain the deadly epidemic have put a huge dent in supplies of key goods.

However, the factory prices fell and observers warned of further drops as global demand for Chinese goods is battered by the spread of the disease.

Consumer inflation rose 5.2 per cent on-year last month, slightly down from 5.4 per cent the month before, which was the highest since October 2011. The reading was in line with forecasts in a Bloomberg News survey.

Food prices rose almost 22 per cent, with pork increasing 135 per cent -- following a 116 per cent rise in January -- as the country's pig herds are ravaged by African swine fever that has seen millions of pigs culled.

"The sudden new coronavirus epidemic caused a more complex impact on price movements in February," said Zhao Maohong, director for the urban department of the National Bureau of Statistics.

Consumers were encouraged to stay home over an extended Lunar New Year holiday to avoid infections and businesses suspended operations. Cities also imposed various travel restrictions.

"Usually, year-on-year consumer price index (CPI) inflation drops by roughly 1.5 per centage points following the Lunar New Year holiday... so the 5.2 per cent reading in February was actually quite unusual," said chief China economist at Nomura, Lu Ting.

Lu added that the figure suggests "supply shock does dominate CPI inflation in the short term".

The producer price index -- a barometer of the industrial sector that measures the cost of goods at the factory gate -- fell 0.4 per cent, slightly more than expectations of a 0.3 per cent drop.









Iris Pang, ING chief economist for Greater China, told AFP that "factories almost stopped operation in February", leading to expectations of a fall in prices. -AFP





