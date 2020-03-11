Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:44 AM
latest
Home Business

China inflation slips but stays high on virus, food worries

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

BEIJING, Mar 10: The soaring price of pork and other food kept Chinese consumer inflation close to eight-year highs in February, official data showed Tuesday, as authorities battled the coronavirus outbreak.
Analysts said the figure would likely remain elevated for some time as measures put in place around the country to contain the deadly epidemic have put a huge dent in supplies of key goods.
However, the factory prices fell and observers warned of further drops as global demand for Chinese goods is battered by the spread of the disease.
Consumer inflation rose 5.2 per cent on-year last month, slightly down from 5.4 per cent the month before, which was the highest since October 2011. The reading was in line with forecasts in a Bloomberg News survey.
Food prices rose almost 22 per cent, with pork increasing 135 per cent -- following a 116 per cent rise in January -- as the country's pig herds are ravaged by African swine fever that has seen millions of pigs culled.
"The sudden new coronavirus epidemic caused a more complex impact on price movements in February," said Zhao Maohong, director for the urban department of the National Bureau of Statistics.
Consumers were encouraged to stay home over an extended Lunar New Year holiday to avoid infections and businesses suspended operations. Cities also imposed various travel restrictions.
"Usually, year-on-year consumer price index (CPI) inflation drops by roughly 1.5 per centage points following the Lunar New Year holiday... so the 5.2 per cent reading in February was actually quite unusual," said chief China economist at Nomura, Lu Ting.
Lu added that the figure suggests "supply shock does dominate CPI inflation in the short term".
The producer price index -- a barometer of the industrial sector that measures the cost of goods at the factory gate -- fell 0.4 per cent, slightly more than expectations of a 0.3 per cent drop.




Iris Pang, ING chief economist for Greater China, told AFP that "factories almost stopped operation in February", leading to expectations of a fall in prices.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tesco to return $6.6b to shareholders after sale of Thai, Malaysia assets
European shares claw back some losses as oil prices gain
Qantas cuts int'l capacity as coronavirus bites
US airlines expand waivers for changing tickets thru April
Norwegian Air halts flights to Italy because of coronavirus
China inflation slips but stays high on virus, food worries
Virus-induced supply chain to hit Pak industrial activity
Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Chairman Mohammad Ismail


Latest News
Fahima's severed hand reattached to body after five hours of operation
Bangladesh eye series sweep against Zimbabwe
Coronavirus: Health Minister holds urgent meeting with ambassadors
La Liga behind closed doors for two weeks
No decision to close educational institutions taken yet
Govt asks Bangladeshis abroad to stay home
SCBA polls begin Wednesday
4 traders fined for selling masks at high price
44 held in Rajshahi
Manabzamin Editor, 31 others sued under Digital Security Act
Most Read News
'Joy Bangla' country's national slogan, HC declares
Inclusive development & spirited future generation remain key
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
Reason why Indian PM is welcomed in Mujib Year…
Saudi-returnee couple hospitalised
Concert of Manu Chao to be held tomorrow at BSA
Condition of 3 stable; 8 under isolation
Coronavirus can travel up to 4.5 metres: Study
Wills Little teacher's hand severed, 15 students injured
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft