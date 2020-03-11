Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Chairman Mohammad Ismail

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Chairman Mohammad Ismail speaking as chief guest at a Conference for Divisional GMs, Divisional Audit Officer, Corporate and Chief Regional/Regional Managers in the BKB Staff College Conference room on Monday. Deputy Managing Directors (DMD) Md. Afzal Karim, Shirin Akhter and Md. Kaisul Haque and other high officials are also seen on the dais. Chairman called upon all to work relentlessly to reduce classified loan at a minimum level under BRPD-5 Circular issued by Bangladesh Bank. HE also asked all to work for achieving all business targets set for the current fiscal to turn every branch of the bank into a profitable branch.