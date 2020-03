First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali

















First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali seen welcoming Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir with a floral boutique at FSIBL stall at Banker SME Nari Uddokta Somabesh and Ponno Prodorshony Mela 2020 held at Bangladesh Bank Training Academy, Dhaka recently. Bank officials and visiting guests are also seen in the picture.