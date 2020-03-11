IBF holds free heart, health camp in Patiya





Free Heart and Health Camp, Patiya Organizing Committee held a free camp in cooperation with Islami Bank Hospital, Agrabad, Chattogram at Patiya, Chattgram recently.Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Chairman, Executive Committee of Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) provided healthcare services in the camp as Special Guest, said a press release.A total of about 1500 patients receive free medical and counselling services in the Camp.Alhaj Motaherul Islam Chowdhury, Chairman of Patiya Upazila Parishad was present in the program as chief guest. AMM Nasarullah Khan, former secretary and former IGP, Professor Harunur Rashid, Mayor and Doctor Timir Baran Chowdhury and Vice Chairman of Patiya Pourashava were present as special guests.Dr. Kaiser Nasrullah Khan presented paper on Heart disease, current care and existing medical system in the country.Dr. Tanveer Ahmad said, a total of 18 hospitals around the country have been providing healthcare services under Islami Bank Foundation. Patients attending the Health Camp can avail 50pc discount on all pathology and imaging tests in Islami Bank Hospital Agrabad, he added.