Champion, 1st runner-up, 2nd runner-up poses at a photograph at Grand Finale of 'Singer Family and Fun Show' produced by electronics and home appliance brand Singer in association with NTV at Grand Finale of 'Singer Family and Fun Show' aired on NTV on Saturday. The champion family was awarded with Singer No-Frost Refrigerator, Singer Smart TV and Singer Full-Automatic Washing Machine. A total of 7 families made it to the finals from a total of 91 families who competed among them in 13 episodes of the Show.