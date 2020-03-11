Dollar rebounds, yen drops, as traders cling to stimulus hopes

LONDON, March 10: The dollar rebounded on Tuesday afters huge losses against the yen, the euro and the Swiss franc, as investors turned hopeful that global policymakers would introduce stimulus to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The moves helped reverse Monday's gyrations, although at 104 yen per dollar the Japanese currency was not back above the 105 seen before this week.

The dollar started to rise as US stock futures rose and bond yields gained, after US President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference on Tuesday about economic measures in response to the virus. -Reuters











