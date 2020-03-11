LBFL awarded for the contribution in SME sector





Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir handed over the award to Khawa Shahriar, Managing Director of LBFL on the award giving ceremony.

Prior, A four-day long fair was held to promote women entrepreneurs and their products titled "Banker-SME Women Entrepreneur and Product Display-2020," organized by Bangladesh Bank has ended at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management premises on Thursday.

To promote women entrepreneurs, members of SME Division of LankaBangla Finance Limited were present at the stall number 24 and 25 with tailor-made women investment opportunities like Shikha Anonnya, Shikha SME Deposit Schemes and other essential SME products and services.

Head of SME Division of LBFL, Md. Kamruzzaman Khan was also present at the closing ceremony.















