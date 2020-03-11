Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:42 AM
latest
Home Business

Virus could cost world $2 trillion, fears UN

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3

ROME, Mar 10: A key UN trade organisation is warning of looming recession in the world economy as countries respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Richard Kozul-Wright of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) predicts a global hit to the world economy of between $1 trillion and $2tr this year, and cautions it could be worse.
Even before oil markets plunged on Monday, Kozul-Wright said countries whose economies are largely dependent on production of commodities will face pressures as an economic slowdown reduces demand for their products.
Kozul-Wright said the European Union, which faced poor economic prospects at the end of 2019, was almost certain to tumble into recession this year, pointing especially to pressures in Germany and Italy.
He was speaking at a release of a new UNCTAD report examining the possible impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and forecasting that annual global growth will fall below 2.5 per cent this year.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned against thinking that measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus are in vain, insisting that they are buying valuable time.
Merkel spoke at a German-Greek business forum in Berlin on Monday as stock shares plunged in Europe and elsewhere amid increasing disruption caused by the worldwide virus outbreak. Germany reported 1,112 confirmed cases as of Monday morning but the country hasn't yet reported any infection-related deaths.
The German leader said that while the virus will spread further in Germany, that in no way means that everything we are doing in every country on this Earth, including in Germany, to break chains of infections with quarantine measures was in any way in vain.
She stressed: It was and is absolutely not in vain, and it was and is not irrelevant what we do.
Merkel continued: The most effective thing against the virus is the time factor, to avoid doctors and hospitals being overburdened.
We are working for valuable time, time in which scientists can research medicines and a vaccine and in which governments can help stock up on protective equipment, she said.
French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron took a walk on Paris Champs-Elysees avenue to send a message of confidence to the French economy amid the coronavirus crisis.
The French president walked hand-in-hand with his wife on the street known for luxury shopping and stylish living but maintained a one-meter security distance from others during the walk on Monday.
Macron said: I'm shaking hands using my heart as he waved at people.
Macron asked some shopkeepers and a taxi driver whether they've seen business decline and promised to support companies.
He said: It's important to have a response that corresponds to the risk as analysed by scientists.
Macron added that the measures France adopts to stem the outbreak must be proportionate and he added: We cannot shutdown the country but we need to protect the most fragile people.
    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tesco to return $6.6b to shareholders after sale of Thai, Malaysia assets
European shares claw back some losses as oil prices gain
Qantas cuts int'l capacity as coronavirus bites
US airlines expand waivers for changing tickets thru April
Norwegian Air halts flights to Italy because of coronavirus
China inflation slips but stays high on virus, food worries
Virus-induced supply chain to hit Pak industrial activity
Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Chairman Mohammad Ismail


Latest News
Fahima's severed hand reattached to body after five hours of operation
Bangladesh eye series sweep against Zimbabwe
Coronavirus: Health Minister holds urgent meeting with ambassadors
La Liga behind closed doors for two weeks
No decision to close educational institutions taken yet
Govt asks Bangladeshis abroad to stay home
SCBA polls begin Wednesday
4 traders fined for selling masks at high price
44 held in Rajshahi
Manabzamin Editor, 31 others sued under Digital Security Act
Most Read News
'Joy Bangla' country's national slogan, HC declares
Inclusive development & spirited future generation remain key
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
Reason why Indian PM is welcomed in Mujib Year…
Saudi-returnee couple hospitalised
Concert of Manu Chao to be held tomorrow at BSA
Condition of 3 stable; 8 under isolation
Coronavirus can travel up to 4.5 metres: Study
Wills Little teacher's hand severed, 15 students injured
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft