Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:42 AM
latest
Home Business

Asian shares emerge from rout as stimulus hopes calm panic

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

SYDNEY, March 10: Asian stocks bounced, and bond yields rose from record lows on Tuesday on hopes that global policymakers would introduce co-ordinated stimulus to cushion the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak.
US and European markets were expected to follow the Asian lead with major stock futures trading up more than 2per cent.
Oil similarly clawed back some of its massive losses from Monday, rallying 7per cent and offering hope that markets had found a floor, although sentiment was still fragile a day after prices plunged.
Yields on benchmark US 10-year Treasury debt more than doubled to 0.70per cent as investors pared some of their heavy safe-haven holdings.
Supporting the mood was a pledge from President Donald Trump on Monday to take "major" steps to protect the economy and float the idea of a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans.
"Talk of coordinated fiscal and monetary support is getting louder," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.
US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 3.43per cent at 2,842.
In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 2.72per cent at 3,056, German DAX futures were up 2.41per cent at 10,943.5, FTSE futures were up 3.14per cent at 6,178.5.
The gains in the US and European futures come on the back of a 1.36per cent rise in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, having dropped more than 5per cent on Monday.




Despite the bounce, analysts warned it was too early to call a trough in equity markets.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tesco to return $6.6b to shareholders after sale of Thai, Malaysia assets
European shares claw back some losses as oil prices gain
Qantas cuts int'l capacity as coronavirus bites
US airlines expand waivers for changing tickets thru April
Norwegian Air halts flights to Italy because of coronavirus
China inflation slips but stays high on virus, food worries
Virus-induced supply chain to hit Pak industrial activity
Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Chairman Mohammad Ismail


Latest News
Fahima's severed hand reattached to body after five hours of operation
Bangladesh eye series sweep against Zimbabwe
Coronavirus: Health Minister holds urgent meeting with ambassadors
La Liga behind closed doors for two weeks
No decision to close educational institutions taken yet
Govt asks Bangladeshis abroad to stay home
SCBA polls begin Wednesday
4 traders fined for selling masks at high price
44 held in Rajshahi
Manabzamin Editor, 31 others sued under Digital Security Act
Most Read News
'Joy Bangla' country's national slogan, HC declares
Inclusive development & spirited future generation remain key
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
Reason why Indian PM is welcomed in Mujib Year…
Saudi-returnee couple hospitalised
Concert of Manu Chao to be held tomorrow at BSA
Condition of 3 stable; 8 under isolation
Coronavirus can travel up to 4.5 metres: Study
Wills Little teacher's hand severed, 15 students injured
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft