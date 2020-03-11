Asian shares emerge from rout as stimulus hopes calm panic





US and European markets were expected to follow the Asian lead with major stock futures trading up more than 2per cent.

Oil similarly clawed back some of its massive losses from Monday, rallying 7per cent and offering hope that markets had found a floor, although sentiment was still fragile a day after prices plunged.

Yields on benchmark US 10-year Treasury debt more than doubled to 0.70per cent as investors pared some of their heavy safe-haven holdings.

Supporting the mood was a pledge from President Donald Trump on Monday to take "major" steps to protect the economy and float the idea of a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans.

"Talk of coordinated fiscal and monetary support is getting louder," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 3.43per cent at 2,842.

In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 2.72per cent at 3,056, German DAX futures were up 2.41per cent at 10,943.5, FTSE futures were up 3.14per cent at 6,178.5.

The gains in the US and European futures come on the back of a 1.36per cent rise in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, having dropped more than 5per cent on Monday.









Despite the bounce, analysts warned it was too early to call a trough in equity markets. -Reuters





