Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:42 AM
Palm oil drops 5pc in KL

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 10: Malaysian palm oil futures ended 5 per cent down on Monday, as crude oil prices crashed after Saudi Arabia slashed its official rates in a market rattled by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Deri�vatives Exchange closed down 123 ringgit, or 5.02pc, at 2,328 ringgit ($552.58).
Palm oil fell as much as 10pc earlier in the session, to touch its lowest price since October 2019.
The contract has already been under pressure on worries over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which has now spread rapidly beyond China.




February stockpiles are likely to drop 1.4pc to 1.73 million tonnes from January, according to a Reuters survey. Official palm oil data will be published by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board on Tuesday.    -Reuters


