Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:41 AM
latest
Home Business

US warns 7 firms over fraudulent coronavirus claims

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Mar 10: US regulators warned seven companies to stop selling soaps, sprays and other concoctions with false claims that they can treat the new coronavirus or keep people from catching it.
The warnings were emailed Friday to companies based in the US, Canada and the U.K. and were announced Monday. Nearly all the targeted companies had complied by Monday morning, with mentions of the virus or products to treat it taken off their websites.
The letters, sent jointly by the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission, warned the companies their products for treating COVID-19 were fraudulent, "pose significant risks to patient health and violate federal law."
There are no approved treatments for the new virus. Potential treatments and vaccines now in testing won't be ready for many months or more than a year, but fake ones keep popping up.
The two agencies sent letters to these companies: Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., N-Energetics, GuruNanda LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC and The Jim Bakker Show.
Last month, Bakker's streaming program aired an episode in which a guest of the disgraced televangelist promoted colloidal silver - silver particles in liquid - claiming it had been tested on previous coronavirus strains and eliminated them in hours.
Such scams typically flourish during epidemics of new diseases, including after the 2015-16 Zika virus outbreak. The scams often prominently include glowing testimonials from supposedly cured people, but in fine print state the products aren't intended to treat or cure any medical condition.
The seven companies' products ranged from inexpensive items to pricey ones, such as Herbal Amy's $155 Corona Protocol - four bottles of tinctures and tea.
In an email, proprietor Amy Weidner said Herbal Amy isn't selling treatments, just herbs.
"Within the herbal product description I simply quoted an herbalist. That quote has been removed to adhere to the FDA requirements," Weidner wrote. The product was still on her site Monday.
GuruNanda and N-Energetics issued statements that they had removed the claims cited by the FDA.




On Monday morning, Vital Silver's website was offering products ranging from a fine mist spray for $7.99 to a monthly subscription for soap, gel and "structured silver minerals" for $46.90. By Monday afternoon, the website was inaccessible. Jennifer Hickman, identifying herself as the business owner, wrote in an email that she was unaware her company was violating FDA standards and had removed all statements concerning COVID-19 from the website and social media.
The FDA also said is was working with online marketplaces such as Amazon and had gotten them to remove more than three dozen fake coronavirus products.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tesco to return $6.6b to shareholders after sale of Thai, Malaysia assets
European shares claw back some losses as oil prices gain
Qantas cuts int'l capacity as coronavirus bites
US airlines expand waivers for changing tickets thru April
Norwegian Air halts flights to Italy because of coronavirus
China inflation slips but stays high on virus, food worries
Virus-induced supply chain to hit Pak industrial activity
Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Chairman Mohammad Ismail


Latest News
Fahima's severed hand reattached to body after five hours of operation
Bangladesh eye series sweep against Zimbabwe
Coronavirus: Health Minister holds urgent meeting with ambassadors
La Liga behind closed doors for two weeks
No decision to close educational institutions taken yet
Govt asks Bangladeshis abroad to stay home
SCBA polls begin Wednesday
4 traders fined for selling masks at high price
44 held in Rajshahi
Manabzamin Editor, 31 others sued under Digital Security Act
Most Read News
'Joy Bangla' country's national slogan, HC declares
Inclusive development & spirited future generation remain key
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
Reason why Indian PM is welcomed in Mujib Year…
Saudi-returnee couple hospitalised
Concert of Manu Chao to be held tomorrow at BSA
Condition of 3 stable; 8 under isolation
Coronavirus can travel up to 4.5 metres: Study
Wills Little teacher's hand severed, 15 students injured
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft