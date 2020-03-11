Stocks rebound on as investors resume buying





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced to 4156.32 points on Tuesday with a big gain of 148 points or 3.69 percent. Two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 44.04 points and 31.13 points to settle at 1390.15 points and 960.40 points respectively.

Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 3.28 billion, which was lower over previous day's mark of Taka 4.99 billion.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 121,768 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 137.49 million securities.

Gainers took a massive lead over losers as out of 356 issues traded, 323 securities gained price while 15 declined and 18 remained unchanged. The market-cap of the DSE also rose to Taka 3,230 billion, from Taka 3,142 billion in the previous session.

The top ten gainers were Bangladesh National Insurance, ICB AMCL Sonali

Bank First Mutual Fund, Janata Insurance, Nahee Aluminum, Monno Ceramic, Peninsula Chittagong, Apex Spinning, Golden Harvest, Global Heavy Chemical and Far Chemical.

The top 10 losers were Singer BD, Green Delta Insurance, Dhaka Dying, Prime Bank, Zaheen Tex Industries, Delta Spinners, Pragati Insurance, MBL First Mutual Fund, United Insurance and Zeal Bangla Sugar Mill.

On the other hand, at CSE also returned to green overcoming the bearish streak of previous days.

CSCX and CASPI jumped by 211.15 points and 342.911 points to stand at 7681.82 points and 12671.70 points respectively.

At CSE, a total of 7,463,198 shares and mutual fund of 243 companies were traded of which, 180 issues advanced while 49 declined and 14 issues remained unchanged.















