Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:41 AM
latest
Home Business

Stocks rebound on as investors resume buying

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded on Tuesday after a drastic plunge on coronavirus fears on the previous day, as indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) moved up after investors resumed buying prospective shares, which eased in prices earlier.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced to  4156.32 points on Tuesday with a big gain of 148 points or 3.69 percent. Two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 44.04 points and 31.13 points to settle at 1390.15 points and 960.40 points respectively.
Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 3.28 billion, which was lower over previous day's mark of Taka 4.99 billion.
On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 121,768 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 137.49 million securities.
Gainers took a massive lead over losers as out of 356 issues traded, 323 securities gained price while 15 declined and 18 remained unchanged. The market-cap of the DSE also rose to Taka 3,230 billion, from Taka 3,142 billion in the previous session.
The top ten gainers were Bangladesh National Insurance, ICB AMCL Sonali
Bank First Mutual Fund, Janata Insurance, Nahee Aluminum, Monno Ceramic, Peninsula Chittagong, Apex Spinning, Golden Harvest, Global Heavy Chemical and Far Chemical.
The top 10 losers were Singer BD, Green Delta Insurance, Dhaka Dying, Prime Bank, Zaheen Tex Industries, Delta Spinners, Pragati Insurance, MBL First Mutual Fund, United Insurance and Zeal Bangla Sugar Mill.
On the other hand, at CSE also returned to green overcoming the bearish streak of previous days.
CSCX and CASPI jumped by 211.15 points and 342.911 points to stand at 7681.82 points and 12671.70 points respectively.
At CSE, a total of 7,463,198 shares and mutual fund of 243 companies were traded of which, 180 issues advanced while 49 declined and 14 issues remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tesco to return $6.6b to shareholders after sale of Thai, Malaysia assets
European shares claw back some losses as oil prices gain
Qantas cuts int'l capacity as coronavirus bites
US airlines expand waivers for changing tickets thru April
Norwegian Air halts flights to Italy because of coronavirus
China inflation slips but stays high on virus, food worries
Virus-induced supply chain to hit Pak industrial activity
Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Chairman Mohammad Ismail


Latest News
Fahima's severed hand reattached to body after five hours of operation
Bangladesh eye series sweep against Zimbabwe
Coronavirus: Health Minister holds urgent meeting with ambassadors
La Liga behind closed doors for two weeks
No decision to close educational institutions taken yet
Govt asks Bangladeshis abroad to stay home
SCBA polls begin Wednesday
4 traders fined for selling masks at high price
44 held in Rajshahi
Manabzamin Editor, 31 others sued under Digital Security Act
Most Read News
'Joy Bangla' country's national slogan, HC declares
Inclusive development & spirited future generation remain key
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
Reason why Indian PM is welcomed in Mujib Year…
Saudi-returnee couple hospitalised
Concert of Manu Chao to be held tomorrow at BSA
Condition of 3 stable; 8 under isolation
Coronavirus can travel up to 4.5 metres: Study
Wills Little teacher's hand severed, 15 students injured
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft