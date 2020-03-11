

Two-thirds of 6.15km Padma Bridge visible

Work on almost two thirds of the Padma Bridge has been so far completed. The 26th span of the Bridge was installed on Tuesday at the Zazira point in Shariatpur district, making 3,900 meters or 3.9kms out of the bridge out of 6.15kms length of the main structure visible."The 150-meter long span '5-D' was installed on the pillar no. 28 and 29 at the Zazira point early on the day, official sources said.The span was taken near the pillars by 'Tian-E' crane at Zazira point from Munshiganj's Kumarbhog Construction Yard. With the installation of the span a total of 26 spans out of 41 have been placed in phases, the official added.Sources said with the latest development, the construction work of just 2.25km out of the total 6.15km bridge is left. According to experts, the national economy is expected to witness 1.2 percent GDP growth rate.Moreover 0.84 percent poverty will decrease every year after completion of the bridge and being commissioned to traffic. It is being built at an estimated cost of Taka 30,193.39.