ADP execution at 37.09pc in 8 months: Minister



Planning Minister MA Mannan

There is a great possibility that the virus might affect the country's economy seriously and the government will take adequate measure so the pandemic does not affect the country's economy seriously. Talking to reportersafter the ECNEC meeting at the NEC conference room in the capital, he expressed his confidence that there will no problems to implement the ADP.

Revealing the latest progress of the implementation of the ADP for the July-February period of the current fiscal year (FY20), Mannan said the implementing agencies could spend Tk 79,785.86 crore during this eight-month period with an utilization rate of 37.09 percent.

The ADP implementation rate during the July-February period of the last fiscal year (FY19) was, however, 39.13 percent with an expenditure of Tk 70,771.78 crore. The implementation agencies have spent Tk 9,014.08 crore higher during this eight-month period compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The implementation rate was 38.01 percent in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The government announced Tk2,15,113 crore in current fiscal year for development spending.

The government has set aside Tk 215,114 crore for development projects, 81 percent of which is for 15 ministries and divisions in the current fiscal year.

Of this, Tk 130,921 crore is being spent from the government's own funds, Tk 71800 crore from foreign aid and Tk 12393 crore from the autonomous companies' own funds.

In the current fiscal year, 1565 projects have been selected as finishable projects this year of which 42 are sup project and 9 are assistance scheme in the current fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2018-19, ADP execution hit a five-year high at 94.36 per cent, but the government seeks to raise it close to cent per cent.



















Planning Minister MA Mannan said so far there was little impact on the implementation of the annual development programme (ADP) due to the coronavirus, which has started hurting the global economy.There is a great possibility that the virus might affect the country's economy seriously and the government will take adequate measure so the pandemic does not affect the country's economy seriously. Talking to reportersafter the ECNEC meeting at the NEC conference room in the capital, he expressed his confidence that there will no problems to implement the ADP.Revealing the latest progress of the implementation of the ADP for the July-February period of the current fiscal year (FY20), Mannan said the implementing agencies could spend Tk 79,785.86 crore during this eight-month period with an utilization rate of 37.09 percent.The ADP implementation rate during the July-February period of the last fiscal year (FY19) was, however, 39.13 percent with an expenditure of Tk 70,771.78 crore. The implementation agencies have spent Tk 9,014.08 crore higher during this eight-month period compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.The implementation rate was 38.01 percent in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The government announced Tk2,15,113 crore in current fiscal year for development spending.The government has set aside Tk 215,114 crore for development projects, 81 percent of which is for 15 ministries and divisions in the current fiscal year.Of this, Tk 130,921 crore is being spent from the government's own funds, Tk 71800 crore from foreign aid and Tk 12393 crore from the autonomous companies' own funds.In the current fiscal year, 1565 projects have been selected as finishable projects this year of which 42 are sup project and 9 are assistance scheme in the current fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2018-19, ADP execution hit a five-year high at 94.36 per cent, but the government seeks to raise it close to cent per cent.