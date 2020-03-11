Huda’s wife, two daughters get bail

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday granted bail to wife and two daughters of former minister Nazmul Huda in two graft cases.

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the bail order, said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Paul.

Country's leading human rights leader Sigma Huda and her two daughters -Antara Selima Huda and Srabanti Amina Huda - surrendered before the court and sought bail in the cases, said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Paul.