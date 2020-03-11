RAB to probe, arms, drugs cases against Papiya





Papiya and her associates are now intensively interrogated in DB custody. The Home Ministry assigned the Detective Branch (DB) of police to investigate the third case of counterfeit currency against Papiya, RAB-1 chief Lt Col Shafiullah said.

The RAB arrested four people, including Papiya, from Dhaka airport on February 22 and raided the Westin, a five-star hotel in the capital's Gulshan area. They seized a huge amount of cash, drugs, arms and foreign currency and rescued four women during the raid.

According to the RAB, Papiya and her associates have been arrested for carrying out various anti-social activities by booking the presidential suite at Hotel Westin.





















