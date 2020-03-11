Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:41 AM
16,606 pry teachers get appointments

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Staff Correspondent

A total of 16,606 assistant primary teachers have received appointment letters across the country after getting approval from the High Court.
 Secretary Md. Akram-Al-Hossain, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, said they had started distributing the appointment letters and already a good number of teachers (assistant teachers) have joined.
"We have followed the High Court order. Of the 61 districts teachers of 56 districts have received their appointment letters. We expect we can cover the rest within a few days," he said while talking to the Daily Observer.
However, an official of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education said on Tuesday about 1,348 teachers received appointment letters.
As per as the primary school teacher recruitment rules-2013, the vacant posts must be filled with 60 % women candidates, 20 % dependents and the remaining 20 % male candidates. A total of 18,147 candidates were qualified in the written tests for the post of assistant teachers in the government primary schools.
The process for recruitment of 266 candidates from Nilphamari and 403 candidates from Barguna will remain halted for six months following the HC order, said Advocate Rezaul Karim, a lawyer for the petitioners.
He said as per section 7 of the primary teacher recruitment rules 2013, 60 percent of such teachers will be appointed from female candidates, 20 percent from dependents quota and 20 percent from male candidates.
But this procedure was not followed, he said.
He said 21 female candidates qualified in the preliminary and written tests but their results were not published collectively. They filed the petition on January 14.














