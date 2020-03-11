Interpol asked to bring back 7 wanted persons





ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood disclosed the matter to journalists at the anti-graft agency headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"ACC has prepared a list of 60 to 70 corrupt people. Of them, we sent a letter to Interpol to bring back seven people. We are not disclosing their names as they could change their places," said the ACC chief.

Iqbal said, "Identity of a criminal is not important to us. Even we do not mark who is influential or not, and we do not do this. We are hiding names for the sake of investigation."

A team of ACC assigned for Singapore trip cancelled it at the last moment amid the fear of coronavirus infection, he added.

In reply to a query about the continuity of anti-corruption drive like the casino, the ACC chairman said, "Nothing sits idle. Where is the opportunity to remain idle? ACC will do what is needed."





























