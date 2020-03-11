Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:41 AM
Home Back Page

Manabzamin editor sued under DSA  

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Staff Correspondent

Saifuzzaman Shekhor, a ruling party lawmaker from Magura-1 filed a case against Manabzamin Editor-in-Chief Matiur Rahman Chowdhury and 31 others with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on Tuesday.
MP filed cases under the Digital Security Act on charge of 'publishing false news and circulating it on social media.'
Shujanur Islam, a Sub-Inspector of the police station said Saifuzzaman, MP, filed the case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.
In the case statement, Shekhor alleged that the accused published a story on expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya. The story contained false information and the accused defamed him by sharing it on social media, he alleged.
The other accused include Al Amin, a staff reporter of the daily who wrote the story and some who shared the news on social media, he said.
Others accused are those who shared the news on facebook, according to the case.
Rudro Mizan chief crime reporter of Daily Manabzamin told the Daily Observer that the published news does not name Saifuzzaman Shekhor, MP.
















