Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:40 AM
Thermal scanner for detection of COVID-19 installed at Ctg airport

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 10: One thermal scanner has been installed in the Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport on Tuesday against the backdrop of first detection of coronavirus patients.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Wing Commander Saraw-e-Zaman said that the thermal scanner was installed at around 3 pm on Tuesday as part of preventive measures to stop further spread of the virus.
He said that the scanner has already started working for investigating the passengers of all flights in the airport.
Thermal scanners are used to detect people with a high temperature that could be caused by coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Shah Amanat International Airport's lone thermal scanner was installed in 2015 for detection of Ebola virus. But it went out of order seven months ago but, on the other hand Chattogram seaport, does not have any scanner. Airport sources said five doctors have been taking temperatures of about 1,500 passengers daily. Two Bangladeshis, who recently returned from Italy, were tested positive for COVID-19. The third infected person had come in contact with one of the returnees.
There has been no direct flight from China in Shah Amanat Airport but the Port authority has been monitoring Chinese flights arriving here via Thailand, Singapore and Japan.
An isolation unit has been opened at the port and the number of doctors was increased.


