Tk 17,777cr Matarbari deep sea port gets ECNEC nod





The project was approved at a meeting of the ECNEC in NEC Conference room on Tuesday.

Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting. Minister, State Minister, secretaries and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Planning Minister MA Mannan briefed about the project after the ECNEC meeting.

The Minister said a total of nine projects were approved at a cost of Tk24, 113.27 crore at the meeting.

A total of Tk 6051.26 crore will come from the government's own funds, and Tk2, 213.25 crore will be spent from the fund of the project implementing agencies. The remaining Tk15, 748.76 crore are expected to come from foreign sources as project aid.

The government will provide Tk2, 671.15 crore from own funds, and the implementing agency Chittagong Port Authority will spend Tk2, 213.25 crore.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide Tk12, 892.76 crore as a loan. The port will be built in Matarbari of Cox's Bazar.

The government and the Chittagong Port Authority, the agency assigned to implement the project. The project is expected to be complete by 2026, according to a project document. The port will be equipped with two terminals: one is 300 metres long and the other is 460 metres long.

The port will be similar to the ports of Kashima and Niigata (east) ports of Japan, boasting a container terminal and a multipurpose terminal.

The Minister said none of the country's existing seaports is deep seaports, barring entry of vessels with a higher draft.

At present, 190-metre-long and 9.5-metre-draft vessels can berth at the country's main seaport. Mother vessels with higher draft cannot enter the port and feeder vessels have to be used to unload containers from large ships.

Another official at the Planning Commission said that this Matarbari Port would fulfill the government's aspirations for a deep sea port side by side creating opportunities for anchoring container-laden vessels, open goods-laden vessels and oil tankers at the port jetty.

Besides, this port will minimize the pressure on the Chattogram Port alongside meeting the growing demand of the country's import and export activities. Goods transportation to and from the potential industrial estates at Matarbari and Moheshkhali will also be facilitated once this port is established.

The government thinks that constructing a deep seaport at Matarbari on priority basis can be a better option for the country in container cargo handling.

Under the scheme, two jetties - one with 300-metre length and another with 460-metre length - will be constructed at Matarbari seaport under the project. These jetties will be able to handle 8,000 TEU container ships at a depth of 16-meters. A 26.7 km four-lane road of will be constructed under the project apart from buying three tugboats, a pilot boat, a survey boat will be purchased for the relevant benefit.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has advised all to beware of the corona virus, the Planning Minister said.

























The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved Matarbari Deep Sea Port Project at a cost of Tk 17,777 crore.The project was approved at a meeting of the ECNEC in NEC Conference room on Tuesday.Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting. Minister, State Minister, secretaries and other senior officials were present at the meeting.Planning Minister MA Mannan briefed about the project after the ECNEC meeting.The Minister said a total of nine projects were approved at a cost of Tk24, 113.27 crore at the meeting.A total of Tk 6051.26 crore will come from the government's own funds, and Tk2, 213.25 crore will be spent from the fund of the project implementing agencies. The remaining Tk15, 748.76 crore are expected to come from foreign sources as project aid.The government will provide Tk2, 671.15 crore from own funds, and the implementing agency Chittagong Port Authority will spend Tk2, 213.25 crore.The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide Tk12, 892.76 crore as a loan. The port will be built in Matarbari of Cox's Bazar.The government and the Chittagong Port Authority, the agency assigned to implement the project. The project is expected to be complete by 2026, according to a project document. The port will be equipped with two terminals: one is 300 metres long and the other is 460 metres long.The port will be similar to the ports of Kashima and Niigata (east) ports of Japan, boasting a container terminal and a multipurpose terminal.The Minister said none of the country's existing seaports is deep seaports, barring entry of vessels with a higher draft.At present, 190-metre-long and 9.5-metre-draft vessels can berth at the country's main seaport. Mother vessels with higher draft cannot enter the port and feeder vessels have to be used to unload containers from large ships.Another official at the Planning Commission said that this Matarbari Port would fulfill the government's aspirations for a deep sea port side by side creating opportunities for anchoring container-laden vessels, open goods-laden vessels and oil tankers at the port jetty.Besides, this port will minimize the pressure on the Chattogram Port alongside meeting the growing demand of the country's import and export activities. Goods transportation to and from the potential industrial estates at Matarbari and Moheshkhali will also be facilitated once this port is established.The government thinks that constructing a deep seaport at Matarbari on priority basis can be a better option for the country in container cargo handling.Under the scheme, two jetties - one with 300-metre length and another with 460-metre length - will be constructed at Matarbari seaport under the project. These jetties will be able to handle 8,000 TEU container ships at a depth of 16-meters. A 26.7 km four-lane road of will be constructed under the project apart from buying three tugboats, a pilot boat, a survey boat will be purchased for the relevant benefit.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has advised all to beware of the corona virus, the Planning Minister said.