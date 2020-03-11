



Willes teacher loses hand, 15 students hurt in road crash

The teacher--Fahima Begum, 50,--and a student with critical injuries were flown to Dhaka in an air ambulance, said Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station.

He said the bus, carrying students and teachers of the college branch of Willes Little Flower School and College at Kakrail, hit a truck parked on the roadside in Ghonapara area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway around 12:30 pm as its (bus) driver lost control over the steering.

They came to Gopalganj on a study tour and were going to Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex at Tungipara to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Gopalganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Nur Mohammad said the left hand of Fahima, has been severed.

She was given first aid at Gopalganj General Hospital and then referred to Dhaka, said Assistant Director Asit Kumar Mallik of the hospital.

Ten of the injured were admitted to Gopalganj General Hospital while the rest given first aid, hospital sources said.





















