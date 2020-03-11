Voting in SC Bar polls starts today













Polling will begin at 10am and continue till 5pm with one hour recess in the middle on the election days.

A total of 31 candidates are taking part in the election against 14 posts.

Candidates of Bangabandhu Ainjibi Samannay Parishad supported White Panel are- AM Amin Uddin (president), Md Moniruzzaman and Shakila Rowshan (vice presidents), Shah Manjurul Haque (general secretary), Dr Md Enamul Haque (treasurer) as well as Mohammad Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan and Mohammmad Imtiyaj Faruk (assistant secretaries).

