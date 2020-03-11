Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:40 AM
Voting in SC Bar polls starts today

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Court Correspondent

Voting in two-day polls of Supreme Court (SC) Bar Association to elect its 14 office bearers for 2020-2021 will start at 10:00am on Wednesday.




Polling will begin at 10am and continue till 5pm with one hour recess in the middle on the election days.
A total of 31 candidates are taking part in the election against 14 posts.
Candidates of Bangabandhu Ainjibi Samannay Parishad supported White Panel are- AM Amin Uddin (president), Md Moniruzzaman and Shakila Rowshan (vice presidents), Shah Manjurul Haque (general secretary), Dr Md Enamul Haque (treasurer) as well as Mohammad Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan and Mohammmad Imtiyaj Faruk (assistant secretaries).
White Panel candidates in member posts are - Md Humayun Kabir, Md Kamaruzzaman, Md Safayet Hossain (Sajib), Md Tarjel Hossain, Mintu Kumar Mondal, Mohammad Moshiur Rahman and Mohammad Jaglul Kabir.



