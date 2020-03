JU ‘Yes Group’ hosts seminar on Women Empowerment

A seminar titled 'Sustainable development goals, good governance, equality and women' was held at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus here on Tuesday.

Marking the International Women's Day-2020, Youth Engagement and Support (YES) group of Jahangirnagar University in association with Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) organized the program at the seminar room of Zahir Raihan auditorium on the campus around 11:00am.

Executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Dr. Iftekharuzzaman addressed the seminar as chief guest while Professor Dr. Naseem Akhter Hosain of Government and Politics department was as keynote speaker.