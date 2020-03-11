Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:40 AM
Woman killed in elephant attack in Cox's Bazar

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

COX'S BAZAR, Mar 10: A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive Road at Himchhari in Ramu upazila on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Nur Zahan, wife of Ali Hossain.
Witnesses said a herd of wild elephants swooped on the house of Ali Hossain around 10 am.
At one stage, Nur Zahan came in front of the elephant that trampled her to death, said Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge of Ramu Police Station.
On information, police visited the spot and recovered the body.    -UNB


