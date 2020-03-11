Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:40 AM
latest
Home City News

Nationwide Measles-Rubella vaccination begins on Mar 18

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

To build up immunity against Measles-Rubella (MR) and reduce their transmission in the community, 'Measles-Rubella Campaign 2020? will begin across the country on March 18.
In this regard, UNICEF Bangladesh held an orientation meeting titled 'Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign 2020? at Intercontinental Hotel in the city on Tuesday.
The campaign will be focusing on vaccinating all children aged between nine months to under 10 years of age to prevent transmission of measles and rubella virus.
The government will conduct the MR Vaccination Campaign 2020 between 18 March to 11 April throughout the country. At the meeting, the speakers said Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world so, the transmission potential for measles is likely to be greater in Bangladesh than in other countries.
According to the national coverage evaluation surveys, MR1(MR first dose) coverage has remained at 86.6% - 87.5% in the years 2014 and 2016 respectively and MR2 (MR second dose) coverage increased from 70% in 2014 to 83 % in 2016. Besides, the number of measles cases has increased over the last four years due to low routine coverage of MR1 and MR2 in many upazillas and districts and pockets of low coverage during MR SIAs (supplementary immunization activities) in the year 2014. Almost every month of the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 (upto September) had more laboratory confirmed measles cases compared to the months of 2016.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Form body to examine Mar 7 speech in constitution: HC
Voting in SC Bar polls starts today
JU ‘Yes Group’ hosts seminar on Women Empowerment
Woman killed in elephant attack in Cox's Bazar
Nationwide Measles-Rubella vaccination begins on Mar 18
SC lawyer Eunus appeals to PM, President for Khaleda’s release
Two motorcyclists killed in Sirajganj road accident
Journalist Ahsan Hamid dies


Latest News
Fahima's severed hand reattached to body after five hours of operation
Bangladesh eye series sweep against Zimbabwe
Coronavirus: Health Minister holds urgent meeting with ambassadors
La Liga behind closed doors for two weeks
No decision to close educational institutions taken yet
Govt asks Bangladeshis abroad to stay home
SCBA polls begin Wednesday
4 traders fined for selling masks at high price
44 held in Rajshahi
Manabzamin Editor, 31 others sued under Digital Security Act
Most Read News
'Joy Bangla' country's national slogan, HC declares
Inclusive development & spirited future generation remain key
Global virus toll crosses 4,000
Reason why Indian PM is welcomed in Mujib Year…
Saudi-returnee couple hospitalised
Concert of Manu Chao to be held tomorrow at BSA
Condition of 3 stable; 8 under isolation
Coronavirus can travel up to 4.5 metres: Study
Wills Little teacher's hand severed, 15 students injured
Another Italy-returnee elderly man hospitalised with fever
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft