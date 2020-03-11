Nationwide Measles-Rubella vaccination begins on Mar 18





In this regard, UNICEF Bangladesh held an orientation meeting titled 'Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign 2020? at Intercontinental Hotel in the city on Tuesday.

The campaign will be focusing on vaccinating all children aged between nine months to under 10 years of age to prevent transmission of measles and rubella virus.

The government will conduct the MR Vaccination Campaign 2020 between 18 March to 11 April throughout the country. At the meeting, the speakers said Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world so, the transmission potential for measles is likely to be greater in Bangladesh than in other countries.

According to the national coverage evaluation surveys, MR1(MR first dose) coverage has remained at 86.6% - 87.5% in the years 2014 and 2016 respectively and MR2 (MR second dose) coverage increased from 70% in 2014 to 83 % in 2016. Besides, the number of measles cases has increased over the last four years due to low routine coverage of MR1 and MR2 in many upazillas and districts and pockets of low coverage during MR SIAs (supplementary immunization activities) in the year 2014. Almost every month of the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 (upto September) had more laboratory confirmed measles cases compared to the months of 2016. -BSS























