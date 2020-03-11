SC lawyer Eunus appeals to PM, President for Khaleda’s release





Advocate Yunus Ali Akhand sent letters to President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while its copies were sent to secretaries to Law and Justice Division, Law Ministry, and Home Ministry.

"Considering the sickness of the former prime minister, I request you to free her on humanitarian ground," he said in the letter referring to articles 11, 48(3), 49 of the constitution.

Asked about the matter, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said it was Akhand's personal issue. "It's not clear to us as well why he did this and we don't know anything if there's any plan behind this," Fakhrul said.

Earlier on Sunday, Khaleda's family submitted an application to the Home Ministry seeking her release. Her sister Selima Islam on Saturday urged the government to release Khaleda on humanitarian ground.

Later on Monday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the family's appeal for the temporary release of Khaleda was sent to the Law Ministry for its legal opinion.























