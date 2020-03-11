Two motorcyclists killed in Sirajganj road accident





The deceased were identified as Miraj Uddin, 22, son of Md Kamruzzaman of Gulahar village under Chirirbandar Upazila of Dinajpur district and his cousin Hasinur Rahman. Miraj was a student of Sirajganj Marine Technology Institute.

The accident occurred when a night coach crushed their motorcycle in Konabari Mofizmore area, leaving the duo dead on the spot, Syed Shahid Alam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge West Bridge Police Station said.

The victims riding on the motorbike were going to their village home from Sirajganj to attend a bridal party, he said.

The bodies were kept at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital here for autopsies. A case was filled in this connection. -BSS



















SIRAJGANJ, Mar 10: Two youths including a student were killed in a road accident in Konabari area on Dhaka-Bagura Highway in Kamarkhand Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased were identified as Miraj Uddin, 22, son of Md Kamruzzaman of Gulahar village under Chirirbandar Upazila of Dinajpur district and his cousin Hasinur Rahman. Miraj was a student of Sirajganj Marine Technology Institute.The accident occurred when a night coach crushed their motorcycle in Konabari Mofizmore area, leaving the duo dead on the spot, Syed Shahid Alam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge West Bridge Police Station said.The victims riding on the motorbike were going to their village home from Sirajganj to attend a bridal party, he said.The bodies were kept at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital here for autopsies. A case was filled in this connection. -BSS