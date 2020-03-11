Journalist Ahsan Hamid dies

Journalist Ahsan Hamid, a permanent member of the Jatiya Press Club, breathed his last at a hospital in the capital on early Tuesday. He was 68.

Hamid, who had been suffering from respiratory problem, died around 6am at Al-Helal Hospital in Mirpur.

He will be laid to rest at Kalshi Graveyard after his namaj-e-janaza at a Jam-e Mosque in Mirpur Journalist residential area after Asr prayers.

Hamid worked at Daily Naya Diganta and Dainik Sangbad newspapers.

Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam and General Secretary Farida Yasmin expressed profound shock at his death.






















