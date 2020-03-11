BNP will no more be ashamed to chant â€˜Joy Banglaâ€™ slogan: Hasan





"From now on, BNP won't be ashamed to chant 'Joy Bangla' slogan," Dr Hasan, also the ruling Awami League joint general secretary, told a press briefing at the conference room of the Information Ministry at Secretariat here ysterday afternoon.

Referring to the HC verdict on "Joy Bangla" slogan, he said, "We welcome the verdict declaring 'Joy Bangla' as our national slogan… I hope BNP and some other quarters, who felt shy to chant 'Joy Bangla' slogan', will not do so any more."

The information minister added: "Joy Bangla' is not a slogan of any particular party, it is the slogan of Liberation War. And we have to chant this slogan everywhere showing due respect to the country's independence."

About BNP's politics on coronavirus issue, the AL joint general secretary said the coronavirus issue is not merely the problem of Bangladesh; it has become a global catastrophe.

"BNP has started doing politics with the novel Coronavirus, they should stand by the people without doing politics with it," Hasan Mahmud told the briefing. -BSS

















