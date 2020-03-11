

Rumour on neem leaf curing coronavirus spreads in Gopalganj

Besides, many posts have been given to social media in this connection.

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon (CS) Newaz Mohammad said the rumour that taking neem leaf cures coronavirus is baseless.

For the last two days, many locals in Kotalipara Upazila of the district and in other areas have been taking neem leaves. Their conception is that if they take neem leaves, coronavirus will not affect them.

In his facebook post, a medicine trader Didarul Islam Khan doing business in front of Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex asked the locals for taking neem leaves.

Advocate Bijan Biswas of Kumuria Village in Kolabari Union said, "Our neem trees were full of leaves on Friday last. On Saturday morning, we found no leaves on the tree. Besides, some trees were even uprooted."









Sumon Bala of Pirarbari Village said, "After my mother asked me to take seven neem leaves with salt on Sunday, I took the leaves."

Seeking anonymity, a journalist of district headquarters, said, "A close relative came to my house on Saturday last along with neem leaves and asked me to take seven of those. I was told that if I take the leaves, coronavirus will not attack us."

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Sushanta Baidya said, "I never heard that taking neem leaf cures coronavirus. However, the leaf is remedial for cough."

CS Newaz Mohammad said different countries have been conducting research about coronavirus. GOPALGANJ, Mar 10: A rumour on curing coronavirus after taking seven neem leaves has spread in the district.Besides, many posts have been given to social media in this connection.Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon (CS) Newaz Mohammad said the rumour that taking neem leaf cures coronavirus is baseless.For the last two days, many locals in Kotalipara Upazila of the district and in other areas have been taking neem leaves. Their conception is that if they take neem leaves, coronavirus will not affect them.In his facebook post, a medicine trader Didarul Islam Khan doing business in front of Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex asked the locals for taking neem leaves.Advocate Bijan Biswas of Kumuria Village in Kolabari Union said, "Our neem trees were full of leaves on Friday last. On Saturday morning, we found no leaves on the tree. Besides, some trees were even uprooted."Sumon Bala of Pirarbari Village said, "After my mother asked me to take seven neem leaves with salt on Sunday, I took the leaves."Seeking anonymity, a journalist of district headquarters, said, "A close relative came to my house on Saturday last along with neem leaves and asked me to take seven of those. I was told that if I take the leaves, coronavirus will not attack us."Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Sushanta Baidya said, "I never heard that taking neem leaf cures coronavirus. However, the leaf is remedial for cough."CS Newaz Mohammad said different countries have been conducting research about coronavirus.