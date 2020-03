Police arrests six active members of 'inter-district thief gang' along with 17 mobile phone sets



















Police arrested six active members of 'inter-district thief gang' along with 17 mobile phone sets, one motorcycle, eight digital number plates, and devices to steal motorcycles, from different places of Laxmipur and Chandpur districts recently. Laxmipur SP Dr AHM Kamruzzaman informed this at his office on Monday. photo: observer