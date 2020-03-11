Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:39 AM
Home Countryside

Rajshahi ready to fight coronavirus

Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 10: All-out preparations have been taken in the district to combat the coronavirus.
After detecting three coronavirus patients in Bangladesh recently, offices of Divisional Health Director and Civil Surgeon (CS) and Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) jointly held a meeting in RMCH conference room on Monday morning.
Among others, Divisional Health Director Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, RMCH Director Brigadier General Jamilur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Director (DD) Saiful Ferdous, and RMCH Principal Dr Naushad Ali were also present at the meeting.
RMCH DD Saiful Ferdous said 30 beds are being readied for coronavirus patients. Besides, three stadiums of Rajshahi will be prepared for setting up quarantine centres, if needed.
He also said three special medical teams have already been formed at RMCH. A team at the Emergency Department of RMCH will examine patients' health with fever-like symptoms. Another team will keep a close surveillance on various wards of the hospital. And another team will work at Infection Disease Hospital in Rajshahi.




Divisional Health Director Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya said no patient infected with coronavirus has been found in Rajshahi so far.
CS Dr Enamul Haque said all the departments including health and administration have already started working together to combat the virus here.


