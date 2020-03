BARISHAL, Mar 10: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from her house in Banaripara Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Sharmin Begum, 34, was the second wife of a fish trader Montu Mridha of the upazila.

Locals said the deceased was locked in a quarrel with the first wife of Montu in his absence on Saturday evening. Hearing the news Montu allegedly beat her on Saturday night.

Later, Sharmin killed self by hanging in her room.