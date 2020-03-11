KCC progs on Mujib Barsha





The decision was taken at a special meeting at KCC's Shaheed Altaf Auditorium on Sunday afternoon with KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque in the chair.

The programmes include paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait on KCC premises, arranging art and essay competition for children, and discussion meeting highlighting the significance of March 17, rally, seminar, football and cricket matches and bringing out anti-militancy rally in the city.

Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Minister Md Tajul Islam is expected to attend the birth centenary function as chief guest.

On March 18, special prayers will be offered for Bangabandhu at every mosque, temple and church in the city.

Two separate committees have been formed to hold the celebration smoothly.

KCC Councillors Ajmol Ahmed Topon and SM Mozaffar Rashidi Reza have been made conveners while Panel Mayor Md Ali Akbar Tipu and Councillor Moniruzzaman made member secretaries respectively of the committee.

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque sought cooperation of all to make the celebration successful.



















