BARISHAL, Mar 10: A woman drowned in a pond at Char Padma Village in Muladi Upazila of the district on Monday. Deceased Sumi Begum, 25, was the wife of Oliullah Sardar of the village.

Family sources said Sumi went to the pond for washing cloth in the morning. At one stage, she fell into it and drowned. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.