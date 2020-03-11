Thrust on making govt strategies effective to ensure good governance





"The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina adopted strategies like National Integrity Strategy, Right to Information Act-2009, Citizens' Charter, Grievance Redress System and Annual Performance Agreement for ensuring public services to the people to build a welfare state", he also said.

DC Abdul Matin came up with the comments while addressing a concluding function of a two-day training workshop for the journalists on Strategic Communication to Ensure Good Governance, at the Circuit House of the town on Tuesday afternoon.

National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMC) organised the workshop under Platforms for Dialogue (P4D) Project being implemented at 21 districts including Gaibandha one through the British Council under guidance from the Cabinet Division of Government of Bangladesh.

Deputy Director on NIMC Abuzar Gaffari, programmer Abdus Salam, Sub-Assistant Engineer Mohammad Rasel and Journalist Riktu Prasad addressed the function, among others, while District Information Officer Haider Ali presided over the function.

The journalists of both print and electronic media could play vital role to attain the cherished goals of the government against the strategies and popularise it to the people through publishing positive reports about it at their respective media outlet, the DC added.

DC Abdul Matinalso urged the journalists to publish development reports of the government and its success stories so that the people could know about the advancement and progress of the country at the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Later, DC Abdul Matin formally distributed the certificates to the participants as chief guest.

Earlier, Additional DC (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat, Sadar UNO Prasun Kumar Chakrabartee, Programmer of NIMC M. Abdus Salam, Research Officer Fahim Siddiquee, and Information Officer Haider Ali conducted the sessions on the strategies as resource persons.

A total of 25 journalists of print and electronic media including national news agency took part in the training workshop.

While talking to The Daily Observer, Regional Coordinator-Rangpur, P4D Rehena Begum said the objective of the project designed for three years is to support the Cabinet Division in promoting inclusive governance at local and national levels.















