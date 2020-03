In our news 'FF Khitish Chandra passes away' published on Page 7 on March 9, it was inadvertently written that 'his Janaja prayer was held on the Uttarpara Primary School premises', and 'he was buried with state honour at Municipal Shasan.'

Actually, it'll be 'Khitish Chandra Mondal was given Guard of Honour on Uttarpara Primary School premises, and later he was cremated at Municipal Shasan.'