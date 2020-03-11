Video
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020, 2:38 AM
Published : Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Mar 10: Md. Motiar Rahman, father of Senior DC Office Assistant Abu Taher, died of old age complications at his own residence in the town on Monday late night. He was 93.
After Jahur prayer on Tuesday, his Janaja prayer was held on Daraz Uddin Ahmad Hafezia Madrasa premises. He was buried in central graveyard of the municipality.
 DC Sabina Yasmin condoled death of Motiar Rahman expressing deep sympathy to his bereaved family members. As her representative, Additional District Magistrate Md. Rehanul Huq took part in the Janaja and prayed for his departed soul.  
Motiar Rahman left behind his wife, a son,  three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.


