

Obituary

After Jahur prayer on Tuesday, his Janaja prayer was held on Daraz Uddin Ahmad Hafezia Madrasa premises. He was buried in central graveyard of the municipality.

DC Sabina Yasmin condoled death of Motiar Rahman expressing deep sympathy to his bereaved family members. As her representative, Additional District Magistrate Md. Rehanul Huq took part in the Janaja and prayed for his departed soul.

Motiar Rahman left behind his wife, a son, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

















