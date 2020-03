RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, Mar 10: Police recovered a touchstone idol of Lord Vishnu beside a pond at Bhatkoi Village in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Sources said locals saw the idol in the said area and informed police. Later, police recovered it and took it to Raninagar Police Station.

Officer-in-Charge Jahurul Haque confirmed the news.